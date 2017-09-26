Each year the Okara Lakes Association has a kids’ fishing contest. It begins in June and ends just before Labor Day.All children age 16 and under who are residents, guests of residents, or friends of residents are eligible to enter. The entries must have the picture of the child, the fish caught and proof of size.A winner for each of the Okara Lakes is selected, based on the size caught. The winners get their names engraved on a plaques that are displayed on the Wall of Fishing Fame at the Lake Tekeni beach.This year, the Lake Tekeni winner is Connor Coryea, great nephew of Judy Grassi from Lake Tekeni. His 12-inch fish was caught off of the dock.The Lake Easka winner, Evan Kleindienst, snagged his fish from his canoe on the lake.