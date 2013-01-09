Deb and I are flatlanders. One month we’re chill’in in the laid-back Adirondacks and the next we’re surviving along side the huddled masses in the Washington Metro Area. Since we’ve yet to make the jump to full-time Adirondack status, we take advantage of the best that both environments offer.

So here I sit in Falls Church, Virginny and it really isn’t too awful. Heck the cardinals are singing and it’s gonna reach 70 degrees today. Yesterday we bid adieu to visitors from the snowy Big Woods. Old Forge’s own Kathy Riehle and her sister Elaine from up near Paul Smith’s bivouacked at our abode for a couple days while they attended their aunt’s 100th birthday bash in Bethesda, Maryland. Being real Adirondack woodswomen, Kathy, Elaine and Deb squeezed in a couple hours of big city shopping before the birthday shindig. One can never have too much rubber stamping stuff or too many Christmas sweaters. Later that evening, Kathy and Elaine treated Deb and me to dinner at our favorite Thai restaurant in Arlington. Hey, when’s Inlet gonna get a Thai restaurant?

The next morning Kathy and Elaine headed back north to “Manitou’s Country” while Deb and I drove east on Route 50 over the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to “The Land of Pleasant Living.” Maryland Eastern Shore folks call everything west of the Bay Bridge, “the world,” and they aren’t enamored with the world. We met up with another pair of flatlanders who bide their time at their Delaware townhouse between forays to their Old Forge camp. My fishing buddy Pierre and his wife Wendy met us at Terrapin Park in Stevensville on Kent Island. We traditionally hike the nature trail to work up an appetite for our feast of Maryland crab soup, crab cakes, soft shell crabs, shrimp, scallops, rockfish and flounder. Oh ya, don’t forget the hushpuppies.

Terrapin Park trails meander around woods, fields and duck ponds, ending up along the Chesapeake Bay shoreline. Normally we can see the entire length of the 4.3 mile Bay Bridge which connects Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s Counties, but a dense fog hid half the bridge that morning. There were rafts of migratory ducks and geese on the ponds and a bald eagle harassing them from overhead. Over the Bay we spotted several giant great black-backed gulls. Those monsters have four foot wingspans and prey on anything that flies, swims or dies. The shoreline was strewn with debris from Hurricane/Nor’easter Sandy. Remnants of docks and boats, vehicle tires, fish nets, crab pots and buoys, lumber, tree parts and tons of plastics in all shapes and sizes. The most prominent plastics were the world’s greatest contemporary environmental scourge, plastic water bottles. Single use plastic water bottles should be banned for everything other than emergency survival situations.

After working up an appetite, which takes me a nanosecond, we headed to Harris Crab House on Kent Narrows. Boats traversing the narrows must pass under one of the few remaining lift bridges on the Chesapeake Bay. If a boat exceeds the specified height, the captain toots his horn and the bridge keeper raises the bridge. After gorging on seafood for an hour and a half we needed a walk since Harris’s doesn’t provide hammocks for naps. The air temperature was sixty degrees under hazy skies, so we strolled a hundred yards down the waterfront to Red Eye’s Dock Bar and Restaurant. We encountered a couple of guys who had just docked their bodacious twenty-two foot Mako fishing boat with a huge four-stroke Honda outboard and eight fishing rods lined up neatly in their PVC holders.

I asked them how the fishing was and their response was, “Fishing, who’s fishing. Going fishing are codewords we feed our wives when we’re headed to Red Eye’s for beer and ballgames.”

Sure enough they beat us up the stairs to “The View” bar on the second floor of Red Eye’s. Unlike “View” in Old Forge, “The View” has a 270 degree panoramic view of Kent Narrows and the Chesapeake Bay plus a gorgeous bar with fifteen flat screen TV’s, each one showing a different Sunday NFL game. All of those TV’s gave me whiplash. Pierre, Wendy, Deb and I had one more libation for the ditch before saying our fond farewells.

While Tony and Wendy’s drive back through Delaware features corn and soybean fields supporting numerous Perdue chicken ranches, our ride back to the world includes heavily traveled Route 50 around Annapolis and into Washington, DC. Once we drive inside the Beltway heading towards downtown, the traffic picks up exponentially. We seemingly enter a 360 degree tunnel of hell until we surface near the monuments and cross the 14th Street Bridge back into Virginny. We get off the hamster wheel near the Pentagon where we once again intersect Route 50 west to our suburban Falls Church sanctuary. Believe it or not, we have a doe whitetail and a chipmunk that frequent our backyard.

Usually an enjoyable Adirondack day trip winds down with a leisurely ride back to your bunkhouse. Sure, you need to be alert for the occasional roadside deer or raccoon, but it’s pretty much a stress free ride home. After a pleasant day outside the Washington Metro Area, flatlanders must survive the gauntlet of thousands of NASCAR wannabees and their careening vehicles on multi-lane high speed highways if they expect to make it back to their beds intact. Talk about crashing down from a euphoric high. After seeing Kathy and Elaine off to Old Forge in the morning and surviving the drive back after a daylong adventure on the Bay with Pierre and Wendy, I was asleep in my La-Z-Boy by 7 p.m.

Next time you see Kathy Riehle, ask her how her drive around the Beltway into Falls Church was. Every time I make it back from a trip to the grocery store in Falls Church I paint a grocery bag on the door of my car just like those WWII bomber crews who painted a bomb on their aircraft each time they survived another mission over enemy territory.

And you Adirondack locals think its easy being a flatlander.