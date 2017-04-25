Flyswatter, by David Kiehm will grace the cover of the 2017 Adirondack Express Summer Guide.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

The winner of the Adirondack Express’ Summer Guide cover contest is David Kiehm. Kiehm’s submission of “Flyswatter” was, paws down, the Express’ favorite painting.

Kiehm is a Cooperstown area artist, who originally hails from Utica. While he was growing up he spent his summers here in Old Forge which influenced his work for a lifetime.

“Great memories of rummaging through the [Old Forge] Hardware store and watching the fireworks and having ice cream from the Pied Piper. Those summers spent in the Adirondacks cemented my love of the outdoors and would define my artwork for years to come. It is in and around the Old Forge area that I saw my first bear, climbed my first mountain, caught my first brook trout, etc. Old Forge is also where I started to fall in love with art. Our parents always took us to see the Adirondack Watercolor Show each summer and I remember being drawn to the paintings depicting Adirondack wildlife and wild places. I am also happy and proud to be included in this year’s Adirondack Watercolor Show,” said Kiehm.

He was educated at Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He was an illustrator for outdoor magazines for many year and now primarily focuses on painting.

He’d been planning the painting, “Flyswatter” for many years. Inspired by one of the constant forms of wildlife in the Adirondacks.

“Not only do we have to battle these pests, but animals like deer and bears also are constantly annoyed. I have seen deer with their faces covered with biting flies and could just imagine bears suffering the same way,” Kiehm said.

Publisher Kevin McClary said that the entries are always interesting.

“It is a difficult but fun experience to review and discuss the entries and try to pick a memorable cover,” said McClary.

This is the second year the cover art for the Adirondack Express Summer Guide has been original artwork chosen by Express employees. Advertising Executive Haley Josephsons helped pick a winner for the first time this year.

“It was hard to choose from so many great paintings,” she said.

McClary wanted to have a contest as a way of highlighting the abundance of talent drawn to the Adirondacks.

“The cover is a great place for residents and visitors to get a look at some of that talent,” said McClary.

There were over 30 entries to the contest this year and narrowing them down was a difficult job. In second place was “Summer Days,” by artist Ingrid Van Slyke, and taking third was David Patterson with his pastel rendition of the yellow boathouse on Old Forge Pond.