Join Center for Family Life and Recovery at its eighth annual Tim Foley Recovery Classic Golf Tournament held at Woodgate Pines Golf Club in Boonville on Sept. 18. This event was named after Tim Foley in recognition of his 25 years as a Board Member with Center for Family Life and Recovery. This year’s golf tournament, “The Foley,” will begin with registration and a light breakfast with refreshments at 8:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. a shotgun start will signal the beginning of the tournament. Post game prizes and steak dinner will be offered once all golfers have turned in their scorecards. Sign-up as a team or individual, $400 per team or $100 per person, or purchase a sponsorship sign for $200, or a path sign for $125. For more information, call Heather Perry at (315) 733-1709.