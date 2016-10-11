Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for October. Each unit costs $20.50. This program is open to all. There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The October unit consists of a whole chicken fryer, boneless pork chops, Tilapia fillets, ground turkey, beef steak sandwiches, cheddar cheese, potato and cheese Pierogies, southwest chicken soup, roasted potatoes, fruit salad, and two fresh produce items.

There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: stuffed chicken breast, beef for stew, french fries, a protein combo box, chicken nuggets, American cheese, and Philly cheese steak Hot Pockets.

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Thursday, Oct. 13. Orders are to be picked up at the church on Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Deacons of Niccolls Church coordinate this monthly program. They will purchase a unit for anyone in the community having difficulty affording groceries. This help is available by calling the church office before the order deadline.