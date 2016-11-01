Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for November.¬†Each unit costs $20.50.¬†This program is open to all.¬†There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The November package consists of a turkey pan roast, a pork tenderloin, swai fish fillets, fresh mashed potatoes, fresh turkey stuffing, turkey gravy, sweet potatoes, canned corn, mixed frozen vegetables, pie shells, and two fresh produce items.

There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: whole turkey; pork roast; onion rings; produce combo box which includes celery, onions, carrots, white potatoes, butternut squash, and sweet potatoes; breaded fish fillets; Italian meatballs; and macaroni and cheese.

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Thursday, Nov. 3.¬†Orders are to be picked up at the church on Friday, Nov. 18 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Deacons of Niccolls Church coordinate this monthly program.¬†They will purchase a unit for anyone in the community having difficulty affording groceries. This help is available by calling the church office before the order deadline.