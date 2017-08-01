Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for August. Each unit costs $20.50. This program is open to all. There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The August package consists of pork kababs, chicken thighs, salmon fillets, beef patties, hot dogs, beef ravioli, fresh macaroni salad, shoestring fries, frozen green beans, fruit salad, and two fresh produce items.

There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: pork loin, turkey burgers, Italian meatballs, American cheese, onion rings, Philly cheese Hot Pockets, and a pantry box (includes pancake mix, vegetable soup, elbow macaroni, spaghetti sauce, apple juice, peanut butter, grape jelly, tuna fish, mandarin oranges, and diced tomatoes).

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Thursday, Aug. 10. Orders are to be picked up at the church on Friday, Aug. 25 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deacons of Niccolls Church coordinate this monthly program. They will purchase a unit for anyone in the community having difficulty affording groceries. This help is available by calling the church office before the order deadline.