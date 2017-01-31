Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for February. Each unit costs $20.50. This program is open to all. There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The February package consists of a pork tenderloin, ground beef, breaded fish fillets, chicken tenderloin, polish sausage, cheddar cheese, chicken pot pie, double chocolate cookie mix, applesauce, frozen sliced carrots, and two fresh produce items.

There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: stuffed chicken breasts, meatloaf, American cheese, popcorn chicken, pork roast, onion rings, and macaroni and cheese.

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Thursday, Feb. 9. Orders are to be picked up at the church on Friday, Feb. 13 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Deacons of Niccolls Church coordinate this monthly program. They will purchase a unit for anyone in the community having difficulty affording groceries. This help is available by calling the church office before the order deadline.