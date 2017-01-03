Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for January. Each unit costs $20.50. This program is open to all. There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The January package consists of chicken breasts, Italian meatballs, tilapia fillets, Italian sausage, veal patties, mozzarella cheese, cheese ravioli, diced tomatoes, fruit salad, Italian green beans, and two fresh produce items.

There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: stuffed pork chops, beef patties, mozzarella sticks, a protein combo box including BBQ pork ribs, chicken thighs, beef sandwich steaks, tilapia fillets and ground turkey; sea scallops; pepperoni pizza hot pockets; and chicken wings.

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Thursday, Jan. 12. Orders are to be picked up at the church on Friday, Jan. 27 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Deacons of Niccolls Church coordinate this monthly program. They will purchase a unit for anyone in the community having difficulty affording groceries. This help is available by calling the church office before the order deadline.