Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for February. Each unit costs $20.50. This program is open to all. There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The July package consists of chicken kabobs, ground beef, flounder fillets, turkey burgers, bologna, cavetelli pasta, fresh potato salad, pork & beans, sweet potatoes, pears, and two fresh produce items.

There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: chicken leg quarters, beef patties, chicken patties, mozzarella sticks, a produce box (includes four peaches, five nectarines, five oranges, two pounds red seedless grapes, one golden pineapple, and one cantaloupe), Italian sausage, and stuffed shells.

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Thursday, July 13. Orders are to be picked up at the church on Friday, July 28 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Deacons of Niccolls Church coordinate this monthly program. They will purchase a unit for anyone in the community having difficulty affording groceries. This help is available by calling the church office before the order deadline.