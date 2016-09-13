Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for September. Each unit costs $20.50, the price has gone up $5. This program is open to all. There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The September unit consists of chicken breasts, meatballs, swai fillets, Italian sausage, veal patties, mozzarella cheese, cheese ravioli, rice with vegetables, diced tomatoes, applesauce, and two fresh produce items. There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: stuffed pork chops, meatloaf, onion rings, a pantry box which includes pancake mix, cereal, elbow pasta, spaghetti sauce, canned crushed tomatoes, apple juice, peanut butter, jelly and mandarin oranges, breaded shrimp, macaroni and beef, and boneless chicken chunks.

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Sept. 15. Orders are to be picked up at the church on Sept. 30 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Deacons of Niccolls Church coordinate this monthly program. They will purchase a unit for anyone in the community having difficulty affording groceries. This help is available by calling the church office before the order deadline.