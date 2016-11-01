For decades the Forestport Senior Recreation Program has enjoyed success. Countless pot luck dinners, exciting trips, and informative presentations have been the hallmarks of the program, coupled with the camaraderie of cards, bingo, and many other gatherings over the years.

Most recently, Sonja Skidmore has served as the Senior Recreation Director, doing so for the last ten years. Sonja has scheduled wonderful trips, coordinated the pot luck dinners, brought art programs and yoga classes to the seniors, all while looking in on some of the elderly in her free time. Sadly, Sonja is moving away, and she is bidding her group farewell. The group wishes her the best in her future endeavors, and wants her to know that is going to be difficult to replace her.

In the wake of Sonja’s departure, a committee has formed to discuss where to take Forestport’s program for the future. Ideas are being brought to light regarding new programs and trips; mini courses on gardening, kayaking, art, cooking, and other hobbies; workshops to assist seniors with estate planning and income tax preparation; health fairs for flu shots, pneumonia vaccinations, and blood pressure screenings, amid a host of other services.

However, there is one ingredient that everyone on the committee believes is missing: you. If you are over 55, live in the Forestport area, and like to have a good time, the Senior Recreation program needs you. The program thrives on participation, and the more the merrier. A questionnaire regarding interests, likes, and hobbies is available at the Forestport Town Hall, the Woodgate and Forestport Post Offices, and the Woodgate Library. Pick one up, fill it out and return it to the town clerk. The committee wants your input to make this program bigger and better than ever.

Come out and be part of a wonderful and exciting group of people, learn a new hobby, take a trip, or just come and eat and enjoy the company at the next pot luck at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 at the Forestport Town Hall.

Bring a friend, or come alone and make new friends.