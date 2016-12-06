Photo by Cathy Bowsher

Winnie Franson draws the raffle winner and Milton Franson holds the prize.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

A solo exhibit by artist Milton Norman Franson called, “Adirondack Impressions-Misty Waters, Foggy Mountains,” was on display at the Old Forge Library. The collection consists of Adirondack lake scenes and canoes. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the show closed and a raffle drawing was held.

An original pencil drawing from the collection was offered as the prize to benefit the Old Forge Library Fund. The drawing titled, “The Thief,” a majestic pencil sketched Eagle and Osprey was won by a man named Mr. Bolmer.

Milton and his wife Winnie have been traveling to and from the Adirondacks for the past 40 years or more and continue to visit, “In 1973, my mother drove a black Ford Model T at 35 miles per hour on a dirt road from the Lowville area to here every year. I was born in ‘46 and since the 1950s I started coming here for Santa Claus Land,” said Winnie Franson. “We’ve been coming here since our first ski trip in 74,” said Milton.

Milton Franson has an eye for capturing nature and has been doing so since the year 2000. “When I work on a painting or a drawing, for instance, this one was made in 2000, I keep workig on it. A few years after, in 2006 I went back and thought that the sky needed to be bluer, and then the trees needed to be more 1-2-3-4, or whatever. It is then I say it is done, maybe, it’s always a work in progress,” said Franson about his creative process.

Milton is an artist and a writer. He has produced the Wineland Sagas Books, starting with book one, “The Saga of Leif the Lucky.” “I am a fan of historical fiction,what can I say?” said Milton.

Milton’s books focus on Viking history and can be found online at, Amazon.com.