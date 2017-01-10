by Megan Ulrich

Monday, Jan. 16, is a Federal Holiday. No banks or post offices will open, schools will be closed and, weather willing, the North Country will be filled to the brim with the vroommm and brappp of snowmobiles. A long, winter weekend to frolic in the snow that will bring the trailers and ski racks, the folks looking for a smooth trail and a good time.

The day before that holiday Monday, the 15th of January, is the actual birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.; whose achievements and life’s purpose are the reason for the observance on the third Monday of January every year.

So, what would Dr. King think of our world today, I wonder? When he was assassinated in the late sixties, the country and world were very different from today. Our country was involved in a war in the jungles of Asia, Haight and Asbury was at the tip of every hippy’s tongue, the political tides were turning and churning. King’s murder came more than four years after the assassination of JFK and was followed by Robert Kennedy’s; heroes shot down in their prime before realizing their true potential to change the world.

Reverend King did not seek fame. He did not tweet about those that differed in opinions or beliefs or dig through yesterday’s trash, so to speak, to find unseemly details about his opposers. There weren’t half-assed news programs searching for controversy literally every hour of the day, every day of the week.

Reverend King, a Baptist minister, had a dream, a vision that he shared with everyone. I imagine that, if one adjusted that dream to suit the state of our country and world today, would still include every soul that stands under the sky. The road to fruition was an inclusive one in his eyes; people joined arms to stand against injustice.

And what do we have now? A whole lot of crap is what we’ve got. Terror alerts, violent protests and riots, thirst for power winning out over genuine desire for change. We have more homelessness, our veterans are suffering, many of our politicians are scuzzy and not well-meaning, unemployment is rampant, drugs are taking over suburbia and milking the system has become a way of life.

We are so far beyond a simple, “straighten up and fly right,” at this point.

What’s to be done with this messy mess? We should probably be less offended by every damn thing and more open to ideas, at least for starters, because what have we really got to lose at this point? Maybe we could be less susceptible to being brainwashed, too. So ready are we to believe every single thing we hear or read; it’s like the Harper Valley PTA has taken over the planet. When did we become such suckers, anyway? It was long before Donald Trump came along and sold so many folks his handful of magic beans. Let’s just hope he doesn’t start sporting the emperor’s new clothes…though I may have just singlehandedly come up with our next national defense plan.

We’ve really got to start remembering the visions worthy of investing in; the dreams that merited marches and inspired. The damnation of opposing parties and defaming of any and every person with differing beliefs is not time well spent; it does not honor those that put their necks on the line to make this nation great.

“And if America is to be a great nation, this must become true.” — MLK