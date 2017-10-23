The fourth annual French Louie Fishing Derby was a successful part of this past Adirondack Kids Day. Seventy of the 200 children attending Kids Day signed up to participate in the derby.

The children, up to age 12, were given a ride aboard party barges out to the floating dock anchored on Fifth Lake. Each child spent about one hour fishing and all of them together caught 142 fish.

Age 0-4

First Place, Isaac Gloo from Baldwinsville, 7 inches of five caught

Second Place, Andrew Gay from Fayetteville, 7 inches of two caught

Third Place, Ragon*, 6 inches of three caught

*Unfortunately, Ragon did not sign up prior to fishing, so there is no additional information.

Age 5-8

First Place, Liam Madigan from Rochester, 9.25 inches of three caught

Second Place, Ryan Birmington from Scaneateles, 8 inches of seven caught

Third Place Tie, Katie Reed from Liverpool, 8 inches of three caught

Third Place Tie, Olivia Reed from Liverpool, 8 inches of three caught

Age 9-12

First Place, Luke Acquard from Attica, 10.5 inches of six caught

Second Place, Luke Brown from Auburn, 8 inches of three caught

Third Place, Ty Acquard from Attica, NJ, 7.5 inches of five caught

Most fish caught in one hour, Nate Rowe, from Rochester, 15 fish

Youngest fisherman, Leif Dalaba, 10 months old

Special thanks to Adirondack Kids (Gary, Carol and Justin VanRiper), French Louie ADK Sports (Paul Chambers), Adirondack Reader (Reggie Chambers), Kiwanis Club of the Central Adirondacks, Adele Burnett, Mitch Lee, Town of Inlet Parks and Highway, DEC Officer KC Kelly, Inlet Community Church, Adirondack Saddle Tours, Word of Life, Town of Webb Key Club, Inlet Youth Commission, Inlet Public Library, Putterfingers Mini Golf, Inlet Historical Society, Pete and Linda Beisel, Otto Spor, Mike Lyford, Aaron Gloo, Leo Fadel, Beverly Ischia, Inlet Department Store, Greco’s Adirondack Furniture, Royal Bait Farm of Covington, Jim Okey, and all the children’s authors and illustrators.