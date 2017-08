Photo submitted

The Friends of the Old Forge Library will hold its popular annual Book Sale from Thursday, Aug. 24, through Saturday, Aug. 26, during library hours.

The Judith Lowenstein Cohen Memorial Wing will be full of used books just looking for new homes at a reasonable price. Stop by and support “The Friends” and take home a good book.

The Friends of the Old Forge Library’s mission is to promote literary and artistic programming, and to raise revenue to support the library.