Inlet held its Frozen Fire and Lights celebration on Feb. 25. As part of the fun cardboard sled races were held. The cardboard sled winners were:

Speed Class I (ages 6 and under)

First place, “Low on Snow, The DeShaw,” Aurora DeShaw of Thendara.

Second place, “Penguin Power,” Maddison and Lydia Arey of Inlet.

Third place, “Hello Kitty,” Lorelei Miller of Inlet.

Speed Class II (ages 7-12)

First place, “ADK Kidin’ around,” Mary Kate Wegman of Buffalo.

Second, “SSCA,” Tessa Goettel of Inlet.

Third, “The Winners Sled,” Courtney and Natalie Hitchcock of Old Forge.

The winner for best Adirondack spirit was, “ADK Kidin’ around” by Mary Kate Wegman of Buffalo.

The winner for cutest sled was “Hello Kitty,” by Lorelei Miller of Inlet.

The most original sled was “Penguin Power,” by Maddison and Lydia Arey of Inlet.

Best construction was won by “Low on Snow, The DeShaw,” by Aurora DeShaw of Thendara.

The best show was “Bad Ice,” by Aiden Wooley of Hopewell Jct.

Julian Zammiello of Old Forge was the medal winner.