Photo by Cathy Bowsher

Brew Master and Co-Owner Justin Staskiewicz tends to FCCB patrons with a 64 ounce growler, a to-go brew vessel, in hand. Beer growlers are empty when purchased and are filled at the brewery.

By CATHY BOWSHER

Express Staff

The Fulton Chain Craft Brewery joins View at Brewfest, a craft beer festival event from noon to 5 p.m. at North Street on Saturday, Oct. 15. Attendees of Brewfest receive a souvenir cup and are allotted four hours to sample releases from the FCCB and other breweries. The FCCB is primed and ready to serve the crowd with staple beers and seasonal beers that are on rotation and to offer something refreshing for patrons to explore, “We try to keep a few on so our patrons always have a beer they love available, we are also starting a small barrel aged program where we will use some of our popular beers and age them in different barrels to offer new varieties of these flavors,” said brewmaster Justin Staskiewicz.

The brews contain as many NYS ingredients as possible and ingredients from the Adirondack park itself, the result is local brew, through and through.

The FCCB currently brews on a two barrel system and are looking to upgrade to a seven barrel system over the winter to keep up with the demand, “With a bigger system we will be able to provide beer for our local taverns along with other markets,” Staskiewicz said.

“Take a chance on life and find your adventure canoe,” is the brewery’s motto adopted from a fabulous adventure with a canoe that launched the foundation of the brewery by Staskiewicz and Richard Mathy in 2014, opening the doors in 2015. Visitors of the brewery can take a chance and experience unique and satisfying brews such as: Just Visiting, an American wheat; Bear Road, a blueberry coffee stout; Go Fluff Yourself, a peanut butter ale that remarkably taste like peanut butter as the name suggest, and many more.

The FCCB’s fall hours are from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays; from noon to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Menu and merchandise may be viewed at the FCCB official website, www.fccbrewery.com/merch/.

For admission to Brewfest visit ViewArts.org/events or call (315) 369-6411 extension 211.