The Fulton Chain of Lakes Association held its annual meeting on Friday evening, Aug. 19, in the Inlet Town Hall.

FCLA has worked for several years with Paul Smith’s College and the Adirondack Watershed Institute Stewardship Program to have boats inspected prior to launching in the Fulton Chain of Lakes. When invasive species are found, owners are encouraged to wash their boats before launching. A boat wash has been set up south of Thendara on Route 28. Boaters are encouraged to stop and have their boat inspected and washed.

Regional Supervisor of the Adirondack Watershed Institute Stewardship Program Eric Paul gave a presentation at the meeting. He shared statistics on the number of boats inspected and the number of contaminated boats found. Close to 1,500 boats have been inspected this year. A total of 96 dirty boats were found, and 29 boats with aquatic invasive species. The plants included curly leaf pondweed, Eurasian water milfoil, variable leaf milfoil, water chestnuts. Zebra mussels were also found.

To learn more about FCLA visit fultonchainoflakesassociation.org or at www.facebook.com/fultonchainoflakesassociation.org.