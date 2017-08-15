The Fulton Chain of Lakes Association’s (FCLA) annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 in the Inlet Town Hall. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. The speaker will be Erin Vennie-Vollrath from The Nature Conservancy. She leads the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program.

She will be presenting on the status of Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) in the region and the work that is being done to prevent and manage them. She will be covering both plants such as Eurasian water milfoil and animals such as spiny water flea and Asian clams. AIS specimens will be available for folks to get a close look and learn how to identify them. Erin will be happy to identify suspicious aquatic plants that are brought to the annual meeting in a plastic bag.

The Fulton Chain of Lakes Association was founded in 1968 when waterfront property owners began to suspect that the water was polluted. An aggressive program of dye testing was initiated. When problems were identified, owners were encouraged to make the necessary repairs. Today the water quality of the lakes is excellent. The dye testing program that was started by FCLA has now been taken over by the Town of Webb.

When Eurasian water milfoil was discovered, teams of divers spent many hours harvesting the plants to prevent further spreading. Today there is one section in Seventh Lake that has not been harvested. Boating in that area is discouraged and additional methods of control are being investigated.

New York State has a law that governs the use of fertilizer. It prohibits the use of fertilizer containing phosphorus except in special circumstances and limits the use of fertilizer near lakes and other bodies of water. The FCLA encourages waterfront properties to become familiar with, and obey the law.

FCLA has worked for several years with Paul Smith’s College and the Watershed Stewardship Program to have boats inspected and washed if contamination is found, prior to launching at two major state owned launch sites. There is currently a boat wash station south of Thendara on Route 28 in the parking area. Boat owners are encouraged to stop and have a Watershed Steward look at their boat, and have it washed if contamination is found.

In addition to working for clean water, FCLA also advocates safe boating on the lakes.

Local law enforcement representatives are invited to attend some of the meetings to discuss boating safety concerns on the lakes.