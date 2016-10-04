Jasmine Jeremy stretches out her arms to introduce her friends and family. From bottom left to right, Sebastan Furman-Sanger, 7; Teira Jeremy, 8; Sydney Fureman-Sanger, 7; and Max Fureman-Sanger, 7. The Furman-Sanger children are triplets and all are Kids of Deaf Adult campers, otherwise known as KODAs. The KODAs are enjoying Adirondack Kid’s Day in Inlet after participating in the 15th annual Howlin’ Spooktacular Family Fun Run for Kids in Old Forge. The Family Fun Run’s proceeds benefit deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing Kids of Deaf Adult campers (KODAs) at Camp Mark 7. The Jeremy and Fureman-Sanger kids have been having a blast taking advantage of what the whole town has to offer.