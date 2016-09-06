Photo submitted Sumi Von Dassow will show you how to make functional pottery, as beautiful as this example, in an upcoming workshop.

View announces a pottery workshop with Sumi Von Dassow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 13.Fun with Functional Pottery: Thrown and Altered Forms Inspired by Tradition and Necessity will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13. Sumi, an award-winning ceramic artist, will demonstrate a variety of forms for use in the kitchen, inspired by traditional forms as well as modern necessity.Her most recent book, “In the Potter’s Kitchen,” explores functional ware, how to make it as well as how to use it, which she will demonstrate in the class. This will include a butter dish, travel mug with locking lid, oval casserole with gallery, oval casserole with flange on lid, chip and dip with cut and wrapped rim, darted gravy boat, cut-rim gravy boat, half-round canister, tilted canister, kangaroo bowls, pour-over coffee funnel, soy sauce dispenser with spout (as many as time allows). These are all projects that are thrown in parts, which are then cut apart, altered, and reassembled.Pre-registration is required, and the registration deadline is Sept. 24. The non-member price is $200, while the member price is $180. Lunch is included. To register, visit ViewArts.org/workshops.The first six people to register for her class will receive a free copy of Sumi Von Dassow’s book.Her pots have been exhibited and have won national awards in major juried shows and are included in the permanent collections of several institutions throughout the country, although she lives and teaches in Golden, Colorado. Her pottery ranges from the traditional, such as sauerkraut crocks and butter crocks, to the modern, such as car cups and ware for use in the microwave.