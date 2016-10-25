The Front Door Diner is holding a fundraiser to offset the costs of a basketball clinic to be held at TOW UFSD. The dinner will be from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. Go do your civic duty and vote, then stop by the diner for dinner. There will be spaghetti dinner for $10.95, or you can get baked ziti, chicken or eggplant parmesan or chicken riggies for $13.95. Take outs will be available.
All proceeds will go toward the basketball clinic planned for Nov. 19 and 20. The clinic will be for students in grades two through 10.
Fundraiser will offset costs of basketball clinic
