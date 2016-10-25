The Front Door Diner is holding a fundraiser to offset the costs of a basketball clinic to be held at TOW UFSD. The dinner will be from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8. Go do your civic duty and vote, then stop by the diner for dinner. There will be spaghetti dinner for $10.95, or you can get baked ziti, chicken or eggplant parmesan or chicken riggies for $13.95. Take outs will be available.

All proceeds will go toward the basketball clinic planned for Nov. 19 and 20. The clinic will be for students in grades two through 10.