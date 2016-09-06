The September meeting of the Old Forge Garden Club will be on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Tug Hill Winery.

The group will be car pooling to the winery. Meet at 10:15 p.m. at the State parking lot on the left just beyond the last entrance to Okara Lake going south. It is a one hour drive.

The program consists of a tour of the winery, visiting the wine processing building, wine tasting if you choose, and picking fruit that is in season.

Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. at the winery. Cost is $22 including tip, wine tasting is extra. Reservations are due by Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Contact Pat Tappan as soon as possible if you plan on attending. Guests are welcome.