Stay safe this holiday season with a designated driver or better yet, a designated driving service. Mac’s Safe Ride’s hours of operation are Friday and Saturday night from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Users should call Mac’s directly at (315) 369-8121 during the hours of operation to schedule a pick up. When calling, be sure to wait for an actual attendant to answer, if you leave a voice mail you risk missing your ride. Mac’s covers Old Forge, Thendara, Route 28 north to Daiker’s, Route 28 south to Okara Lakes, and the lower portion of South Shore Road.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering as a Mac’s driver may do so by visiting, macssaferide.com for more information.

Another free and safe mode of transport is offered through the Inlet Champagne Bus. The bus runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Patrons should pre-plan their night of fun and contact the Inlet Champagne Bus before noon on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at (315) 357-5501.

The bus makes its regular stops at Seventh Lake House, Drake’s Inn, the Ole Barn Restaurant, Matt’s Draft House, the Red Dog Tavern, The Woods Inn, The Tavern, Great Pines, Daiker’s, and points in-between throughout the night.

If you find yourself in need of a New Year’s Eve ride because you’ve had a little too much, contact the Champagne Bus directly at (315) 281-6533 and get home safely.