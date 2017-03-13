Photo submitted

The forth annual “Let’s Get Crocked! and eat some soup!” was another success. Nineteen crock pots showed up full of soups, pot roast and brownie pudding. A donation of $350 was collected for the local food pantry. Twenty-seven votes were cast and People’s Choice Awards were handed out. There was a three-way tie for third place; Ed Tondryk’s Cheddar Clam Chowder, Mary Lamphear’s Stuffed Pepper Soup and Missy Wall’s Bean Soup. Second place went to Aimee VanWie for her Spinach Cream Soup and first place went to Patrick Cole for his Pozole.