Some additions to the Halloween celebrations in Inlet this year should add to the spookiness and fun.

On Friday, Oct. 27, everyone is invited to Fern Park starting at 4 p.m. where a display of Halloween animatronics will fascinate observers. Scary creatures will amaze and delight, and possibly frighten onlookers. Also, anyone who wishes to pursue the activity of “trunk or treat” may bring a decorated motor vehicle to this venue and provide treats for the costumed kids.

Promptly at 6:30 p.m. the festivities become the Inlet Youth Commission’s annual Halloween Parade and Party. The parade will begin at the church parking lot and proceed to Inlet Town Hall.

Immediately following the parade, costume judging will take place the IVES building. Characters will be judged in a number of categories, established by age, groups, and families. Prizes will be awarded to everyone participating, and delicious goodies will be available for those in attendance.

Traditional Trick-or-Treating will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 31. If you are in the Inlet area and plan to be home on Halloween to hand out treats, contact Adele so she can put you on the list. The list will be distributed to the Inlet area children, and is available upon request.

Contact Adele at (315) 357-5501 or [email protected] if you would like to be on the Oct. 31 Trick-or-Treat list and/or if you are interested in parking your vehicle for the Oct. 27 Trunk-or-Treat.