Andrea Polcaro, Linda Polcaro Jackson and Barbara Polcaro Chase of Woodgate, along with family and friends from Rhode Island, North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and various upstate towns celebrated their 14th annual Polcaro Family Girls' Reunion Week in mid-July. Many of them were seen around town wearing their purple theme t-shirts. They gather in the Adirondacks each year to celebrate, have a great time and then look forward to coming back the next year. Several climbed Bald Mountain this year and also enjoyed Adirondack Stories held at the Woodgate Library. As usual they made sure to catch a movie at The Strand Theatre and enjoy shopping at the many stores in Old Forge.