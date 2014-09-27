By MEGAN ULRICH

Express News Staff

If you travel down Seventh Lake Road you’ll come across Bonner’s Tarnwood, lake home of Melody Noel and Jeff Bonner. At the camp sign, you’ll notice a tiny replica of their home with a handle on the back side. The inside houses books. It is a tiny library for all to share; a community book-sharing pit-stop, if you will.

The Little Free Library movement is a ‘take a book-leave a book’ system and tiny libraries are cropping up all over the place, including Seventh Lake. The idea is simple; leave a book or books behind and take a book you’d like to read. It’s a perfect community sharing project, especially when a library is a ways away. The libraries function on the honor system and anyone may share books and borrow. It is a growing network across the country and an easy way to get a community involved in reading and to share favorite books with others.

For more information visit littlefreelibrary.org.