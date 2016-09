The community gathered together on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Old Tom Morris Pub and Grill at the Thendara Golf Club for Giving Back: Honoring “Mirnie” Miriam Kashiwa. The event auctioned donated pieces, the proceeds of which will benefit the Woodland Walkway at View, a project that is dear to her heart. Friends from near and far celebrated Mirnie and all of her contributions as Town of Webb’s favorite daughter while also remembering her husband Hank Kashiwa, Sr.

Photos by Cathy Bowsher