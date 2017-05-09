The deadline for area not-for-profit organizations to apply for a share of the proceeds from the Adirondack Bank Charity Golf Classic is May 15.

Get help for your non-profit by applying. Not-for-profits that serve the local communities are eligible, but they must apply by the deadline to be considered. They should be able to provide a copy of its 501(c) certificate, if or when requested.

Organizations should submit a short letter, include the group’s nonprofit tax ID number, state their main mission, the segment of the community they serve, and the specific purpose for the funds requested.

Thendara Golf Club will be the site for the annual Adirondack Bank Charity Golf Classic to benefit many local charities.

This year’s event will tee-off on Monday, June 19, with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The last ten years have seen the proceeds from the event grow to just under $40,000 with almost $20,000 annually, staying local. The funds raised will be disbursed among the following organizations: HASCA-Home Aide Service of the Central Adirondacks, Camp Ronald McDonald, Kelberman Autism Center at Upstate Cerebral Palsy, and hopefully your organization, too.

Applications may be dropped off at Adirondack Bank, 108 Codling Street in Old Forge or mailed to the: Adirondack Bank Charity Selection Committee, Adirondack Bank, Old Forge Branch, PO Box 1153, Old Forge, NY 13420.