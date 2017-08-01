The Kinderwood Golf Classic will start at noon Monday, Aug. 7. The golf tournament is to support the pre-k program Kinderwood.

Golf begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee, $90 per golfer includes golf and cart and the dinner and auction that follow. If you would rather not play golf, the charge for the auction and dinner is $35.

For more information, call Sharon at (315) 369-8918 or email [email protected]