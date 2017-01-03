As you get older it usually feels like time flies by, but 2016 seemed to be an exception to that rule and as the days got shorter, it felt like the year just kept getting longer. But here in our little corner of the world, we continue to hold on to the values that are important to us; kindest to your neighbor, an acceptance of those who are different from us, the willingness to lend a hand to someone experiencing difficulty, and a pride and sense of belonging in our hometown. Here are some photos from happening in our corner over 2016. We at the Express wish you and yours a peaceful and Happy New Year.