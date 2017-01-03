As you get older it usually feels like time flies by, but 2016 seemed to be an exception to that rule and as the days got shorter, it felt like the year just kept getting longer. But here in our little corner of the world, we continue to hold on to the values that are important to us; kindest to your neighbor, an acceptance of those who are different from us, the willingness to lend a hand to someone experiencing difficulty, and a pride and sense of belonging in our hometown. Here are some photos from happening in our corner over 2016. We at the Express wish you and yours a peaceful and Happy New Year.
Last year’s Christmas vacation time looked quite a bit different from this year! Last year on Christmas Day Kristin Helmer and her family did a little water skiing.
The Winter Carnival King and Queen were Diane and Chris Gaige, who, as tradition dictates, were the jesters for the outgoing King and Queen the night before they took over the reign from MaryAnn and Stuart Nelson the King and King of 2015.
Last year the Town of Webb UFSD held its first science fair in quite a few years. Ally Cooper, Zach McGough and Carter Lawrence were on hand. These young people have just finished their first semester of college.
April is always a quiet month here in Old Forge. Here is the sunrise over the Old Forge Pond on April 5, 2016.
Old Forge Library Director Izzie Worthen celebrated 40 years of service to the library.
The new and improved Mission Boutique was opened in May of last year. So many people worked very hard to bring this project to fruition. Jim Ulrich, Dee Kraft, Pastor Lawrence Bartel, Shirley Lindsay, Dave Langworthy were on hand to cut the ribbon.
The Kiwanis Paddle Classic canoe race takes place on Old Forge Pond every July.
The grand opening ceremony of the American Legion memorial gazebo took place on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, at the entrance to Arrowhead Park, in downtown Inlet, followed by a fundraiser chicken barbecue.
Every Labor Day weekend rubber ducks race down the Moose River to help raise funds for CAP-21. Here TOW Publicity Director Mike Farmer waits for ducks at the finish line.
Each Columbus Day weekend finds the community at the soccer fields cheering on the teams at the Dave Leach Memorial Soccer Tournament. The girls fight for the ball under gorgeous purple skies as another Columbus Day goes on the book.
Veterans gather at Daiker’s each year in November for the Marine Corps Birthday Party.
And in Old Forge, December means that it’s Snodeo time! 2016 was the event’s 40th year. The Kitty Cat races for the little kids hasn’t been held for that long, but it’s an event that gets more popular each year.