Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

Bill Allen stands next to his 1967 Impala.

Bill and Cindy Allen recently said goodbye to an old friend. After owning it since it was brand new, they sold their 1967 Impala convertible.

“We brought our babies home in that car,” said Cindy.

“And went on our honeymoon to Florida in it,” added Bill.

Their big splurge on their honeymoon was a stay in a very pricey motel in Florida. The honeymoon suite was $25 a night.

They bought the car for $3,500 when they first became engaged and have owned it ever since. It was a summer car, and in recent years was fun to take the grandkids to Kayuta in.

But all things must come to an end. Bill was sick recently and he and Cindy have started to downsize. A new owner came up on Friday, Sept. 30, to buy the car for $12,000. Not a bad return on the original $3,500.

—M. Lisa Monroe