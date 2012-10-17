“Locals love Memorial Day and Independence Day weekends because the summer cha-chinging commences and is unremitting for two arduous months. But if you ask them to be truthful and pick their favorite holiday weekend they’re gonna say Labor Day. That’s when kids go back to school and tourists evaporate. Locals love us when we’re here and they love us when we’re not. In local lingo, TGIFall.” Quote the Masked Pundit evermore.

Dear Masked Pundit, how did you celebrate Labor Day weekend? Signed, Orson A. Round, Carter Station.

Well Big ‘O’ it started with a decompressing kayak exploration of Sagamore Lake, escalated to the Old Ferge waterfront extravaganza featuring the Paul Case Band with Sydney Pinto and culminated with the splendiferous shock and awe fireworks display. I confess that I missed Joe Angerosa’s Elvis Tribute Show because I take my daily power nap between 2 and 4 p.m. I’m more of a night owl occasionally partying as late as 9:30 p.m.

On Labor Day we tripped up to Raquette Lake to symbolically extinguish the summer flame. Immortal Mitch Frasier was on scene singing our beloved tried and true tunes. My favorite Mitch song is “Them Toad Suckers.” I believe it’s a Mason Williams sonnet that I first heard Mitch sing back in the day at the Ole Barn when Ralph and Eddie Murdock were still relieving drunken greenhorn bear hunters of their machetes and 44 magnums. There’s no Raquette Lake Labor Day partay without Mitch.

I kept my eye on venerable Seventh Lake House bon vivant Jeff Haynes since he’s always first in line for the steamship round, turkey and sweet corn barbecue. He was easy to stalk in his “Big Weiner” fedora. When the Big Weiner made his move I was all over him like stink on a baby’s diaper. In spite of my rather coarse simile, the crusty steamship round sandwich and buttery sweet corn were succulent. When they hauled out the Raquette Lake Supply ice cream freezer the summer season was officially kaput. All hail Labor Day.

Dear Masked Pundit, where has all the water gone, long time passing? Signed, Maureen Biologist, Inlet.

Listen up Mo; Do I look like Gary Lee? Call Gary at home at dinner time with these inane ecocentric questions. The man’s out in the woods day and night reconnoitering entire ecosystems so we don’t have to. The only thing I know is I haven’t been stream fishing for brookies all summer because there are no streams. I have noticed that the mink and otter are obese because they’re gorging on trout trapped in the few remaining pools much like giant storks feeding on besieged shortspine suckermouths in a dried up Serengeti waterhole. We’d better see a hundred inches of snow this winter or Adirondack streams will go extinct. Come to think of it, I’ll bet the Black River Water District is letting the little bit of water that remains in the Fulton Chain go bye-bye so that my Boston Whaler will be sitting on Sixth Lake gravel come the end of September. Once again the October stocky bows and salmon will escape my trolling lures and frying pan.

Dear Masked Pundit, how quiet is Inlet after Labor Day? Signed, Perl Harbor, Thendara.

Well Perli, I went into the Inlet Post Office the other day and the construction company installing the town’s new sewer system was using a monster concrete saw to cut through the sidewalk right outside the front door. The deafening noise and airborne debris reminded me of the flight deck of the USS Shangri-La during flight ops. Said our favorite Inlet Post Master Mary Lamphear, “Who said it gets quiet around here after Labor Day.” I said, “What?” Oh, never mind. It’s the price of progress.

Dear Masked Pundit, how are you surviving the swimming season at your favorite beach? Signed, Hankie E. Pankie, Bucks Hollow.

Very funny Hankie, you little snot. We’ve survived the swimming season swimmingly. In fact it’s been one of the more prolonged and enjoyable swimming seasons on record, discounting those bloodthirsty white-faced flies. Those buggers bite right through your swimming trunks. We’ve been fascinated by the reactions from long time beach visitors when they see the two longtime lake dwelling stumps, Remus and Romulus, high and dry on the beach for the first time. Their usual reaction is verbiage inappropriate for a family newspaper. I’m assuming that entire families read the Express including Gizmo the hamster. Anyhow, we faithful beach monitors and DEC aficionados are so happy that the guardians of our health and welfare moved Remus and Romulus up on the beach. Now legions of kids, adults and personal injury lawyers climb the stumps to have their pictures taken.

We’ve even developed beached stump humor. One of our favorite gags when we’re forced to sit behind the stumps because of intense beach use is spotting loons swimming by and extorting their virtues to those who can’t see through stumps. It’s a regular riot, my friends. The stump stories are priceless. One Seventh Lake family we often see on the beach had a tradition which required that all of the young males in the family swim out to the stumps, relinquish their swim trunks and wade ashore buck hollow naked before their trunks were returned. Happily that was one family rite of passage I was never privileged to observe. Too bad DEC Region 5 doesn’t share our stump humor.

Dear Masked Pundit, we hear you dug the Mountainside ribs this summer? Signed, Ken U. Diggit, Old Forge.

Ken, the Mountainside deserves a Masked Pundit bump. Great bbq/smoker menu and a super family run operation. The two honchos out front, sister-in-laws Tabatha and Charity are especially tolerant of mindless putzes like me. Geez, I trust I recollected their names correctly. I think Tabatha is the one on the left? My most recent MRI revealed that my frontal lobes are now the consistency of tapioca pudding so I no longer remember monikers very well. That’s why I wear a mask.