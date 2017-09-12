Price and Preston Morris, left, spent Labor Day on the water at the Woods Inn, pursuing the grandaddy bass. The boys had tried for three weeks to catch the bass which they had spotted earlier in the year. Their grandmother, Helen Estabrook, suggested they try a Twizzler as bait. They caught a little rock bass with the Twizzler and then used the little bass to catch the grandaddy of them all! Once the boys had their picture taken with the big bass they released it into the water to tell the tale of two monster boys that dragged him from the depths.—M. Lisa Monroe