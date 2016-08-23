Grant awarded to Old Forge Hardware

Photo submitted Patrick Vincent, an 118th Assembly Candidate, and part owner of Vincent’s Heating and Fuel Service, announced that the USDA has awarded $20,000 to Old Forge Hardware through a grant he wrote.

Vincent’s Heating and Old Forge Hardware began to partner on a renewable heating system conversion back in 2014 through a NYSERDA grant award. As the project neared in 2016, Patrick looked to secure additional funds to help the small business that is a crown jewel of the Adirondacks.

Vincent awarded Old Forge Hardware owners Erica and Terry Murray their funds on, Aug. 9.