Photo submitted
Patrick Vincent, an 118th Assembly Candidate, and part owner of Vincent’s Heating and Fuel Service, announced that the USDA has awarded $20,000 to Old Forge Hardware through a grant he wrote.
Vincent’s Heating and Old Forge Hardware began to partner on a renewable heating system conversion back in 2014 through a NYSERDA grant award. As the project neared in 2016, Patrick looked to secure additional funds to help the small business that is a crown jewel of the Adirondacks.
Vincent awarded Old Forge Hardware owners Erica and Terry Murray their funds on, Aug. 9.
Grant awarded to Old Forge Hardware
I hate the new format. What a waste. You destroyed what used to be a great read that I looked forward to each Tuesday morning. I spent more than thirty years in the Adirondacks including the last 17 summers after I retired.
Another great tradition now gone. So sad.