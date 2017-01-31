New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) will hold a FY 2018 Grant Guideline Information Seminar at the Old Forge Library from 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The New York State Council on the Arts is dedicated to preserving and expanding the rich and diverse cultural resources that are and will become the heritage of New York’s citizens. NYSCA awards grants to nonprofit organizations either incorporated in or registered to do business in New York State, Indian tribes in New York State, and units of government in municipalities in New York State.

The seminar will include overviews of the agency and their grants, and will provide attendees with the opportunity to meet NYSCA’s new Executive Director Mara Manus. In addition, program staff will be available for small group meetings to review grant guidelines specific to each program. The seminars will focus on a broad overview of the FY18 NYSCA Funding Programs and Guidelines. NYSCA staff will also be available to discuss pre-qualification and the grant application process.

If you or your organization would like to attend this seminar, please RSVP by calling the library (315) 369-6008 or send your name, title, organization, and the location (Old Forge Library) to public.affairs@arts.ny.gov. Additional information, the location and dates of other 2018 Grant Guideline Information Seminars being offered can be found at: www.nyscanetwork.com/index.php/2017/01/04/nysca-fy2018-guideline-information-seminars/.