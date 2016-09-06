Elizabeth Graydon (formerly of Old Forge) and Melissa McDonald (formerly of Massena) and big sister, Macey Graydon McDonald welcome a new baby boy, Graeme Alexander McDonald, to the family.Graeme was born on July 10, weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. The family resides in Glenville. Grandparents are Deborah Down Graydon of Old Forge, William Graydon of Richfield, Mn. and Elaine and Francis McDonald of Massena.Great-grandmother is Jean Down of Old Forge.