The third annual Old Forge Home Show and second annual Great Adirondack BBQ Festival are coming up in Old Forge.

The events are planned for the last weekend of July.

The Great Adirondack BBQ starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. on Friday, July 28, and continuing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

The Old Forge Home Show runs simultaneously from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 and will extend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sunday, July 30.

Both events will be held at the George T. Hiltebrant Recreation Center on North Street in Old Forge, according to Director of ADKNY Events Max Cohen. Admission to the event is $5, which includes access to: The Old Forge Home Show, Kansas City Barbecue Society professional barbecue competition area (judging for KCBS competition by certified judges only), access to live music all day Saturday, craft beer garden, food vending area and craft fair vendors.

For attendees not interested in participating in the first Great Adirondack Cook- off, entry to the event is just $5.

The Great Adirondack BBQ Festival will offer $15,000 in cash prizes to the winners of the KCBS competition. This year’s competition is expected to attract 50-75 (KCBS) Teams and approximately 5,000 attendees from across the nation. Homemade BBQ meats will be smoked from original recipes in four categories: pork, pork ribs, brisket and chicken. Judges are certified members of the prestigious KCBS.

“The 2016 Great Adirondack BBQ Festival was an amazing experience. With the first year under our belt, we have added a few new features for 2017,” explained Cohen. “We did not realize it would soon become one of the largest and most respected BBQ competitions in the Northeast. In fact, we have been asked by Mark Gibbs of Checkered Flag 500 BBQ to host the 2017 Mid Atlantic BBQ Association’s New York State Championship.”

Cook sites are 25’ x 45’ and some are specially designed for wheelchair access and people with special needs. KCBS Judging will be conducted in an enclosed tent and separated from the competing teams and other distractions associated with the festival.

In addition to the competition, multiple food vendors will be set-up on site, offering a wide variety of food, including barbecue. There will also be two beer tents serving local and national favorites. For more information, contact Max Cohen at (315) 527-5957.

The Old Forge Home Show will be attended by a variety of professionals and home owners, including lighting, home builders and developers, remodelers and contractors, building material suppliers, plumbing HVAC and electrical contractors, lending institutions, landscape architects, camping leisure and sporting enthusiasts, pet owners and those who appreciate wildlife.

“In its third year, The Old Forge Home Show is a high profile event that brings together suppliers from a broad range of industries and consumers from the Central Adirondack region. The show offers a perfect opportunity for those looking to build an Adirondack home or need help remodeling or designing Adirondack styled homes, structures and properties. You can also find companies that can help with real estate, landscaping and other products and services,” said Cohen. For more information, contact Max Cohen at (315) 527-5957 or visit www.oldforgehomeshow.com on the web.

Entertainment will include all-day live music by PeeWee Moore, Floodwood, Los Blancos and Jimmy Wolf. Event tickets are available online.