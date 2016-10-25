Photo by Angus G. Saunders

The Sunset performers admire their cake. Peg Nuspliger, ACC director, is toward the right holding the dog.

Members of the Adirondack Community Chorus (ACC) and others who gather on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. to perform at the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Academy Street in Boonville, were honored on Thursday, Oct. 13, to mark the 15th anniversary of sharing their talents with the Sunset residents.

Penny Oaster, director of resident activities, arranged for a special cake to be delivered and presented to the group. Oaster, who has spent 37 years in the field of elder care, is quick to compliment the Sunset performers and Peg Nuspliger, ACC director.

“I just love Peg and the whole group,” says Oaster, “and the residents really appreciate the music!”

Oaster goes on to praise Ms. Nuspliger in particular, not just for organizing the Thursday morning singing program, but for her overall dedication toward the Sunset residents. “If we have a resident who is sick and doesn’t have anyone to sit with him or her, Peg will come herself or try to find someone else if she’s not available. All I have to do is call,” she adds.

Anyone — ACC members or not, vocalists, instrumentalists, or dancers — is welcome to join the Sunset group at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays whenever possible. There are no rehearsals for this program, and the atmosphere is enjoyable and relaxed.