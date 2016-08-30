Gwen and Jim Tracy will perform during Inlet’s Sunsets by the Lake Summer Concert Series from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset with us. The rain location is the Fern Park Pavilion.

A longtime local favorite, and Old Forge girl, Gwen Tracy has been wowing music lovers for many years with her bluesy Joplin-like voice. She’s performed with the band Delia, musicians John Kribs and Orion Kribs, and most recently in duo’s with her dad, Jim Tracy, in father-daughter blues and folk-rock sessions.

“I love music, I love singing,” said Tracy. “And I really love being able to perform with my husband, mom and dad. It’s a lot of fun. Maybe someday my children will be onstage with me too.”

Inlet’s concert series is brought to you by the Town of Inlet, The Wine Shop, the CAA, The Adirondack Reader, French Louie ADK Sports, Stiefvater’s Lakeside Cottages and Eugene Melnyczuk. This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.