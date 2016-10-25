By Stanislav Ernstovich

I was considered a computer prodigy during my formative years. I lettered in basketball, soccer, cross-country and track to avoid the atomic wedgies applied by witless Neanderthals to my less nimble fellow nerds in the boys’ locker room. I transitioned overnight from an IBM electric typewriter wunderkind to an HP 9800 personal computer whiz. The only frustrating procedural variation was finding the correct orifice for replenishing liquid White Out which was imperative since I never learned to spiel [sic]. Alas, adding White Out tended to slow down my computer. I ascended to cyber geek nirvana when Les Earnest (no relation) invented spellcheck in 1961. I was riding the neo-information face like Duke Kahanamoku rode the Waikiki beach break.

Okay everything in the first paragraph is hyperbole but henceforth I’m telling the truth as I know it. I hereby acknowledge that I’m a highly skilled computer expert capable of breaking into computer systems and networks using bugs and exploits. I’m surreptitiously engaged by the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory to break into Vlad Putin’s personal computer and steal Russian enigmas. Vlad’s known to wear women’s underwear, but that’s not important now. The fact that he’s extremely fond of Donald Trump is significant, but more about that later.

When I hack someone like Comrade Putin, I’m known as a “black hat” because I sneak in through the Internet with malicious intent. When I help MIT fix Ruskie security hacks, I’m known as a “white hat” which means I’m a good guy even though it’s less lucrative than being a black hat. White hats get their jollies by beating the black hats at our own game. Dilberts who hack for fun or troll to mess with people’s minds are known as “grey hats.” I despise grey hats; they’re degenerates and vandals. Most grey hats are juvenile delinquents who don’t comprehend the havoc they create for us little people. Grow up dudes.

Expresslandians couldn’t possibly know that in 1983 I showed Ken Thompson how to create the first “Trojan horse” by altering the UNIX login command which would bring me in through the back door of a compiler program without any detectable modification to the source of the new compiler. Paradoxically, I haven’t the faintest idea what a compiler is or what I’m talking about. To this day Thompson justifiably denies knowing anything about my Trojan horses. He claims that they’re giant plywood geldings on casters containing spear-welding warriors. That’s what we hackers do when outed; deny, deny, deny. Donald Trump believes that Hillary Clinton’s a Trojan horse concealing ten million Syrian refugees; but that’s not important now.

Then there are those of us who cross the line into the danger zone (cue Kenny Loggins). “Crackers” use hacker skills to earn profits and to benefit from criminal gain. They exploit systems and then attempt to sell the fix to the company or keep the exploit and sell it to black hat hackers to steal information or gain royalties; like Australian WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who fled to London to avoid Swedish rape charges. Sir Julian makes a living tossing about thousands of HRC emails concerning Chelsea’s 2010 wedding to Wall Street millionaire Marc Mezvinsky in Rhinebeck. I actually sold my #14 Steve Kaulbach guideboat in 2010 to a New Palz Judge who attended Chelsea’s wedding; no lie. Ecuador, who granted Assange asylum in their London embassy, recently shut down Assange’s WikiLeaks so as not to be seen as intervening in the US election. But that’s not important now.

What’s important is how I hacked Vlad Putin. I started by hacking ADK Express headquarters in Amsterdam. I “borrowed” Associate Publisher Geoffrey Dylong’s user name and password to access a server in Mozambique. I didn’t hack Publisher Kevin McClary because he personally signs my monthly beer stipend and if he goes down I’ll be cut off. Besides it’s Geoffrey’s job to be a human shield for our supreme leader. From Mozambique I cunningly hacked a server in Amsterdam, Netherlands and then cyber-skipped to St. Petersburg, Russia.

It was tough tracking Comrade Putin because he slinks between twenty lavish residences and multiple yachts throughout Russia; so I hacked his Tracfone. In conjunction with hacking Putin I can now disclose that it was I who outed Guccifer 2.0 in his Prague hotel room on Oct. 19. You’ll remember that Guccifer’s the Ruskie black hat who hacked the Democratic National Committee, John Podesta and Colin Powell. Thanks to me Guccifer’s in Interpol custody and may turn out to be a real chatterbox when they beat him with a rubber hose.

Guccifer 2.0 notwithstanding, let’s focus on Comrade Putin. I must inform you that it was nauseating to browse through thousands of Putin’s shirtless selfies each time I hacked his account. The narcissist is obsessed with his lilly white torso and mounting Lipizzaner stallions bareback. I hacked his black hat directives regarding the misdirection of clueless Donald Trump in the destabilization the USA’s venerable 240 year-old democratic republic. Putin texted high-fives to his black hats each time duped Donny whined that the election is rigged by Democrats and Republicans and that the US government, Republican Party (remaining scraps), the media (except Sean Hannity) and the cafeteria ladies at Kew-Forest Prep-School are conspiring against his ascendancy. After what promises to be a biblical thrashing by HRC, Putin plans to support a Trump inspired US civil war. Donald will be leading the insurrection from his Trump Tower penthouse. When Commander-in-Chief Clinton interdicts his utilities, Egyptian linens and Twitter account he’ll capitulate with a whimper.

Hacking is perilous business on par with bigfoot hunting. Every morning when we fire up our personal computers we should contemplate who’s lurking on the other side of the screen in cyberspace. Surely I’m now a target of Russian black hats. The Russians have disparaged me ever since I led the Sixth Fleet into the Mediterranean Sea in 1968-69 and kicked them outta our favorite bars from Rota, Spain to Istanbul, Turkey. I guess I now have to kick their butts on the infobahn. Do svidaniya comrades and don’t call me Shirley.