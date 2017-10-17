Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

View was the venue for the Hail and Farewell for the dentists.

By M. LISA MONROE

Express Editor

Friends and patients, old and new, came out to hail the Town of Webb’s new dentist, Dr. Tony Lister, and to say farewell to Dr. Joseph Rintrona on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Dr. Rintrona has been the dentist in the town for almost 44 years and the opportunity to, as TOW Supervisor Robert Moore put it, “needle him” was seized on by his staff and Moore who was one of Rintrona’s patients.

“This won’t hurt a bit,” said Moore at the start of festivities. Moore extolled Rintrona’s contribution to the community and thanked him for his many years of service.



Next to the podium was Rintrona’s long-time assistant, Leslie Leach. Leach has worked with Rintrona for 30 years. She remembered the days when the practice had nine tapes of music and listened to them over and over.“He loves music and has no rhythm,” said Leach. “He has the most extensive collection of Jazz Christmas albums you’ll ever see.”She recalled all of the times Rintrona came in after hours or on weekends for emergencies and the many times she and the staff were volunteered to go and pick up an elderly patient who had no way to get to the dentist.“He would tell us to take the long way home or take them to Kinney or DiOrio’s, so that they would get a little ride,” she said. “He would drop off food if he thought they weren’t eating.”Ann Green, who has been the dental hygienist at the office for over 20 years, remembered when she would visit the office as a little girl. She and her friends would get bags of candy on their way home from school, and, surprisingly, she was at the dentist a lot. She remembered how kind he was to her as a little girl and when she was older and looking for something to do, her mother suggested working for Rintrona.“He was very instrumental in helping me become a hygienist. The Health Center Fund helped pay for my education and I had a two year commitment to stay at the health center. I’ve been there for 28 years. It’s been the best 28 years of my life. When I was a little girl, it felt like home, and it has been home,” she said.Rintrona took the opportunity to speak to those who had come to wish him well. He praised his “work family” and said that they were key to whatever success he’s had. He also thanked his wife, his patients and all of the past staff who worked so hard.“This is a great town, with great people,” said Rintrona.He said that he was very relieved to have found Dr. Lister and felt that he was leaving his practice in good hands.“I’ve been encouraged by his enthusiasm for dentistry, his gentleness with people, his generosity and his enthusiasm for Old Forge. He also has a real commitment to learning, which I think is important in a dentist,” he said.Lister was up next and he thanked everyone for the warm welcome to the community and Rintrona. He expressed his happiness that most of the longtime staff will be staying and he looked forward to having a practice in Old Forge. Lister said that he felt very welcome in Old Forge.“As beautiful as the scenery is, I think the people are what makes the town the great place that it is,” said Lister.He then invited the audience to toast Rintrona. People raised their glasses and got to their feet to let Rintrona know that he was appreciated.Rintrona and his wife, Bette, are staying in the area. They hope to do more traveling than they were able to do before and Rintrona is looking forward to getting to read some of the books he’s been collecting over the years.“I feel grateful that people took time from their busy schedules to come,” he said of the party.“We haven’t planned much,” said Bette of retirement. “He did vacuum for me today.”Happy retirement, Dr. Rintrona and welcome Dr. Lister.