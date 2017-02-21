By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

Haley Josephson has taken on the job of advertising representative at the Adirondack Express. She’s excited to be at the new job which she started on Feb. 8.

“I’m looking forward to getting to known more people, and building relationships with my customers,” said Josephson.

Josephson is taking over the reigns from long time ad executive, Deborah Graydon, who has retired from the Express after 16 years.

“I’m very excited,” said Graydon, looking forward to being able to travel more and spend extra time with her grandchildren. “I want to live life to the fullest,” she said. “I’m so pleased that Haley is taking over. I wish her the very best.”

Josephson has lived in the Town of Webb her whole life; she graduated from the TOW UFSD and, in addition to working at the Express, is a licensed massage therapist. She says that she can’t imagine living anywhere else.

“I’m very happy here, my friends and family are here and there’s so much to do. We have great attractions like McCauley Mountain, snowmobiling and ice skating; we have great restaurants, nice shops and friendly people.”