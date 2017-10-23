Photo submitted

Come and see what ghouls and beasties come to the library this year. Last year’s bunch was “spooktacular.”

The Old Forge Library will host its annual Halloween Costume Contest and Party from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Oct, 27.

Prizes will be awarded in both the adult and children’s costume categories.

This year’s judges will be Fred and Carolyn Trimbach.

Photos of each participant will be taken. Refreshments and craft making will round out this festive event.

Community members of all ages are invited to come and join in the Halloween fun.