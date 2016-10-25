Helping Animals Live Organization will be holding its annual Fall Trash and Treasure Sale from 9 a.m.-4 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Herkimer Polish Home, 319 S. Washington St., in Herkimer.

There will be a wide selection of merchandise, including household items, jewelry, toys, games, books, electronics, holiday decorations and so much more. The proceeds from the sale will benefit HALO and their cat shelter HALO. House in Little Falls.

If anyone would like to donate items for the sale, call Deb at (315) 866-8608 or Faye at (315)823-0239.