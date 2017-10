If you see Jeffrey or Phoebe Greene out and about be sure to wish them a happy 20th anniversary. They were married 20 years ago, on Nov. 1, at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Old Forge.“The weather was just as beautiful as it has been this year,” Phoebe said of their wedding day. “It was gorgeous. We were so happy.”Phoebe says that it was love at first sight.“The minute I saw him, I knew he was it,” she said.