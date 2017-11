Photo by M. Lisa Monroe

Friends and community members gathered at the Strand Theatre on Friday, Sept. 1, to wish Helen Zyma and Bob Card a happy 25th anniversary owning and running the historic theater. “It was a blink,” said Helen. “I can’t believe that 25 years has gone by.” Bob agreed and said, “You don’t think about it. You just keep going.” In the photo, Helen and Bob stand next to the celebration cake baked for the occasion by Trish Sehring.