The CAP-21 CAP-py Duck Derby took place over the Labor Day weekend. Rubber ducks headed down the river racing to the finish line and fabulous prizes. Nobody netted the big prize but the first prize of $1,000, donated by Adirondack Bank and Enchanted Forest/Water Safari, went to Carol Oulski. The second prize from Meyda Lighting went to Devin Vandenoff. There were four third prizes, which was a two night stay in the Adirondacks donated by the Big Moose Inn, Van Auken’s Inne, The Woods Inn and Great Pines. These prizes went to Claudia Koval, John Plante, Olivia Berube and Kelsey Kiefer. Mountainman Outdoors donated a kayak which was won by Aileen Townsend.

Photos By Cathy Bowsher